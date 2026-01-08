Concert : Légende ! Kid Congo & The Pink Money Birds

? Légende !

? KID CONGO & THE PINK MONKEY BIRDS

Masters in Rock N’Roll, Tucson/Arizona

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds are on tour to preview their new album « That Delicious Vice » by Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds due out in 2024 on In The Red Records.

« That Delicious Vice » is 5th full length album for In The Red Records and marks the band’s first as a 3 piece with legendary Kid Congo Powers (The Gun Club, The Cramps, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds), Mark Cisneros (Hammered Hulls, Des Demonas, The Makeup) and Ron Miller (Switchitter , Tire Fire). Recorded in the scorching summer of 2023 in Tucson Arizona at Jim Water’s Waterworks studio, the band were thrilled to collaborate with LA Chicana punk icon, singer of The Bags and author, Alice Bag on songs « Wicked World » and « A Beast, a Priest ».

Kid has recently released a memoir « Some New Kind of Kick » on Hachette Books (US) and Omnibus Press (UK). The Spanish translation « Ese Vicio Delicioso » will be released in October on Liburuak Libros (SP). The late Mark Lanegan said « They should build Kid Congo Powers his own personal hall of fame. Some New Kind Of Kick is an instant classic of sex, drugs and punk rock by one of underground music’s most legendary kings of cool ».

As well Kid has released a recent, rocking « Live in Saint Kilda » album recorded in Australia, out now in In The Red Records. Not to mention the viral sensation of Kid era Cramps tune « Goo Goo Muck » from the Tim Burton Netflix show « Wednesday « . Yes, the Pink Monkey Birds will be playing the tune!

