Dub meeting week-end Jour 1

ASHANTI SELAH

Conscious Sound System, Londres

Musician / Dub Producer hailing from the UK, is the eldest son of the world-renowned soundman, Aba Shanti-I. Starting the mystical journey for his keen interest of playing music came from his early days of being exposed to the sound system culture through his father and their musical infrastructure; also being a regular attendee at his father’s location in the Notting Hill Carnival and also, traveling with the sound as a crew member to various sessions in the UK & to Europe.

As well as working on his own productions – Ashanti makes use of his musical abilities as a performer in various bands as keyboardist and has had the pleasure of working and collaborating with a number of great singers, musicians & producers in the scene- such as Vivian Jones, Mad Professor, Joe Ariwa, Ras Divarius, Alpha Steppa, Dan I Locks, Junior Roy, Ras Teo (just to name a few).

« Keeping the Roots & Culture fire burning bright, Ashanti Selah is set to play a crucial role in the future of conscious sound system music ».

————————————

? DREADLYON HI FI & FRIENDS

Roots Dub Sound-System since 1999, Romans

Feat. Selecta JahSteph & Mc K-Riddim, Vital Riddim, Milouz Dubscandal

Sound System référent et initiateur depuis 2007 des Dub Meeting, le Dreadlyon vous accueille sur leur sono « homemade » avec des sélections roots-reggae & dub style.

Original Style everytime !

————————————

CB & gentils prix au Bar !