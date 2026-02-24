Exposition du collectif d’artisans d’art au Musée de la Chaussure – Journées Européennes des Métiers d’Art

Pendant tout le week-end, un collectif de 50 artisans d’art investit le musée pour partager son savoir-faire à travers des démonstrations . Gestes précis, matières nobles, techniques rares : ici, la création se vit en direct.
Liste des artisans présents :
1. ABDELATI AATIF – AATIF FERRONNERIE, Ferronnier-Forgeron
https://www.facebook.com/p/Aatif-ferronnerie-bourg-de-p%C3%A9age-10006472179638…
2. Julie Bradley – Julie Bradley modiste, Chapelier
https://www.juliebradley-chapeaux.com/
3. Anne-Marie MEYER BERTHAUD – Autres Pistes, Fabricant d’objets en textiles
https://www.instagram.com/autrespistes
4. Nathalie Bonnaud – La petite artisterie, Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie, Horlogerie
https://www.facebook.com/p/La-petite-artisterie-bodypainting-and-co-10007756387…
5. Laurent SERRES – Forge Horizon, Coutelier
https://www.forgehorizon.odexpo.com/
6. Claire-Lise GRAS-TACHON – L’OUVRAGE DE SES MAINS, Mode et Accessoires
https://www.instagram.com/l_ouvrage_de_ses_mains/
7. Fabienne DESMARIS – FEDLYS, Couturier
https://www.instagram.com/fed.lys/
8. Emmanuelle PAULETTO – Vêtements Joyeux, Fabricant d’objets en textiles
https://www.vetementsjoyeux.fr
9. Monique Vernet – AU FIL DE MO, Couturier
https://www.facebook.com/AuFildeMo26.fr/
10. Laëtitia ALLEGRE – L.Créative, Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie, Horlogerie
https://www.lcreative.fr/
11. Delphine Aubert – By Lilou créa, Bijoutier fantaisie
https://www.instagram.com/byliloucrea/
12. Thiphaine GAU – Octopus, Maroquinier
https://www.facebook.com/Octopus.cuir/
13. Ninon Millet-Barbé – NMB Atelier d’art, Verre et Cristal
14. Pauline CARMELO – Terre en Lumière, Céramiste
https://www.instagram.com/terre.en.lumiere
15. Tine Collard – Nodie’s, Maroquinier
https://www.nodiesofficiel.fr
16. Sophie Van Moffaert – Sophie Van Moffaert Céramique, Céramiste
17. Geneviève PEROLLIER, Ameublement et décoration
https://www.facebook.com/genevieveperollier/
18. Virginie LARCHER – Eclat de vi, Verrier décorateur
https://www.eclatsdevi.fr
19. Sandrine PAGET – La Maison Miribel, Céramiste
https://https://www.facebook.com/LaMaisonRoseMiribel/?locale=fr_FR
20. Marianne LINDH – Bijoux Sami Marianne Lindh, Bijoutier fantaisie
https://www.instagram.com/lindh_marianne/
21. Dominique ROCHE – DOMINO, Maroquinier
https://www.instagram.com/dominiquerochr/
22. Carolle Delorme – Atelier PigmenTerre, Sculpteur sur terre
https://www.facebook.com/dcarolle99/
23. Karine VIVION – Poudre de Bijoux, Bijoutier fantaisie
24. Jezabel MOULIN – Sac’Étik, Fabricant d’objets en textiles
https://www.sac-etik.fr
25. ANNIE ROCHE – AUTOUR DE LA TERRE ET DU FEU, Céramique
https://www.facebook.com/annierochesouveton/?locale=fr_FR
26. Aline ARNOUD – LA TRIBU DE VALENTINE, Couturier
https://www.instagram.com/la.tribu.de.valentine/
27. Géraldine VENET – Géraldine Venet bijoux en soie, Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie, Horlogerie
28. Laetitia Mezard – Let’s Shine, Fabricant d’objets en textiles
https://www.Lets-shine.fr
29. Elisabeth Ricci – A Perlina Rossa, Verre et Cristal
https://www.facebook.com/aperlinarossa
30. Violaine CROZE – Z céramique, Céramiste
https://www.instagram.com/zceramique/
31. Flore JEAN – Florescence Bijoux, Joaillier
https://www.instagram.com/florescence_bijoux/
32. Fannely PORTAL – L’ATELIER FAM, Tapissier d’ameublement et/ou tapissier décorateur
33. Myriam VIVION – Callysia, Corsetier
34. Valérie Blanc – La Fibre Bohême, Feutrier
https://www.instagram.com/lafibreboheme/
35. Philippe Creusefond – Atout Bois, Ebéniste
36. Gael RAVEDOVITZ – ATELIER BOIS CREATION OMANO, Ebéniste
37. ISABEL NUNEZ – Le Chaton et sa Poulette, Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie, Horlogerie
https://www.lechatonetsapoulette.fr/
38. Karine Larivière – Perle qui roule, Brodeur à l’aiguille
39. Marie Nuel – Atelier d’Enluminure Marie Nuel, Papier, Graphisme et Impression
https://www.enluminure-marienuel.com/
40. Nicole FASCINET – Knettcrea, Bijoutier en métaux précieux
https://www.instagram.com/knettcrea/
41. Sarah Cornille – Le fil est la Manière, Fabricant d’objets en textiles
https://www.lefiletlamaniere.com
42. Haiyan YING – YING, Couturier
https://www.haiyan-ying.fr
43. Serge BRET – VERR’MEILLES, Verre et Cristal
https://www.facebook.com/verrmeilles/
44. Anne Grenier – Anne Grenier création, Sculpteur sur terre
https://www.instagram.com/atelierannegrenier/
45. Claire SARMA Créations – Artisan verrier
https://www.bijouxclairesarma.com/
Deux masterclass exceptionnelles viendront rythmer l’événement ( sur réservation ) :
– Samedi à 16h00 avec Nodie’s, création de sacs à main de luxe alliant design contemporain, savoir-faire artisanal et exigence des matières, ancrés dans une fabrication locale d’excellence.
– Dimanche à 16h00 : une entreprise locale d’excellence présentera la réalisation d’une pièce unique.
Nous vous dévoilerons prochainement le nom de cette entreprise. Des temps forts pour aller plus loin dans la compréhension des métiers d’art et de l’excellence artisanale.
Le samedi , les JEMA se prolongeront en nocturne exceptionnelle avec un défilé de mode à 18h00 , dans les Jardins du Musée, célébrant le dialogue entre artisanat, création et style.
Tout au long du week-end, le Musée de la Chaussure sera ouvert gratuitement , et les ateliers d’artisans en ville ouvriront également leurs portes , invitant le public à une véritable déambulation artistique au coeur de Romans. Un rendez-vous incontournable pour découvrir, comprendre et célébrer les métiers d’art sous toutes leurs formes.