Festival Bomb Your Brain #4 – Jour 2

Hey brain bombers !!! Check that shit !!! PigmÃ© Records, le Mistral Palace et le Vacarme Exquis sont fiers de vous prÃ©senter une nouvelle fois le festival le plus Â«Â WILDÂ Â» de tout le quart Sud-Est !!

SAM 3 Mai – MISTRAL PALACE – 20h30 > 4h – 22EUR / Pass 2 Jours 40EUR

??LES CROTALES (FR)

Total Trash Garage Punk Priests from Perpignan (66)

?? CHIFF CHAFFS (BEL)

Belgian Psychotic Rock’n’roll Big Beat !

?? THE JUKEEZ (CAN)

Kick Ass Garage Punk Band from QuÃ©bec !

?? THE SINISTER SIX (USA)

Legendary 90’s Garage Punk combo from Seattle (US)!

+ Wild DJs Party!

Super Crzay DEEJAY sets by:

PACO DOLOR (ESP)

ARTERE FEMORAL SOCIAL CLUB (FR)

ROXYLIGHT(FR)

SONIC MORONIC (USA)

KRISS VON RANCE(FR)

HEY MARS (FR)

VAN GOGO (FR)

REGINE TONIC (FR)

CB & gentils prix au Bar !