Festival Bomb Your Brain #4 – Jour 2

SAM 3 Mai – MISTRAL PALACE – 20h30 > 4h – 22EUR / Pass 2 Jours 40EUR
??LES CROTALES (FR)
Total Trash Garage Punk Priests from Perpignan (66)
https://www.facebook.com/LesCrotales/?locale=fr_FR
https://lescrotales1.bandcamp.com/
?? CHIFF CHAFFS (BEL)
Belgian Psychotic Rock’n’roll Big Beat !
https://www.facebook.com/ChiffChaffs/?locale=fr_FR
https://chiffchaffsband.bandcamp.com/music
https://www.instagram.com/chiffchaffs_/
?? THE JUKEEZ (CAN)
Kick Ass Garage Punk Band from QuÃ©bec !
https://www.facebook.com/thejukeez/?locale=fr_FR
https://thejukeez.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/thejukeez/
?? THE SINISTER SIX (USA)
Legendary 90’s Garage Punk combo from Seattle (US)!
https://www.facebook.com/sinistersixseattleband/
https://thesinistersix.bandcamp.com/
+ Wild DJs Party!
————————————
Super Crzay DEEJAY sets by:
PACO DOLOR (ESP)
ARTERE FEMORAL SOCIAL CLUB (FR)
ROXYLIGHT(FR)
SONIC MORONIC (USA)
KRISS VON RANCE(FR)
HEY MARS (FR)
VAN GOGO (FR)
REGINE TONIC (FR)
————————————
CB & gentils prix au Bar !