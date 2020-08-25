? GIL CRÉATION BOIS : GILLES LANTILLON ? TOURNEUR SUR BOIS
? TOTEMS CAMBIUM MÊME : LUDOVIK BOST ? SCULPTEUR SUR BOIS www.ludovikbost.com
? LAMPES ET OBJETS : BERTRAND BAJOT ? DESIGNER
www.lampesetobjets.com
? BOIS DES ARTS : SÉBASTIEN VITEAU ? ÉBÉNISTE
www.boisdesarts.com
? ALAIN MANEVAL : FABRICANT DE BIJOUX EN INOX ET MIROIRS EN MÉTAL BRUT
? NADETTE : BERNADETTE LIABEUF ? PEINTRESUR PORCELAINE ET VERRE
Exposition, Visites
JEP 2020 : Collectif artistes et artisans d’art à Upie : « Matières à l’oeuvre ! »
Regroupement de 6 artistes et artisans d’arts locaux : sculpture bois, tournage bois, mobilier en bois, luminaires et objets décoratifs, tableau et autres miroirs… Exposition-vente et démonstrations de savoir-faire au fil des deux journées.
Le 19/09/2020 11:00 Informations complémentaires
Gratuit pour les visiteurs
