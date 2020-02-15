Les Sturmfriends !!!
Cette année jeu concours pendant la soirée de la St Patrick.
Nous remettrons à votre disposition le panneau photo et suite à vos publications nous élirons la meilleure photo pour gagner un carton de Sturmbio !
Animations, Concert
La Sturm Patrick
St Patrick’s Day
Sturm Beer & Rock N’ Roll
Dee Jay « Seb »
Restauration Corléone
Concert « The Fuzz »
Le 13/03/2020 17:00 Informations complémentaires
ZA 255, Allée Chambaran 26300 Bourg-de-Péage Tél. 04 75 48 32 73
Payant
