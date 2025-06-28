La Tong Electric #4

Gigors Electric et Tous En Tong vous propose un weekend qui s’annonce chaud bouillant, avec :

– FRUSTRATION (Synth post punk, Paris)

https://frustrationblind.bandcamp.com/

– HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN’ Vs STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT (Swamp punk, Bretagne

https://howlingrassmanvsstompinbigfoot.bandcamp.com

– FUCK IT (Riot grrrl punk noise, Clermont)

https://fuck-it.bandcamp.com/

– DJ VON KIDS

– THE CHISEL (Punk rock, UK)

https://thechisel.bandcamp.com/

– HOT TUBES TIME MACHINE (Weird post punk duo, Melbourne)

https://hottubstimemachine.bandcamp.com/

– DEATH IS GONE (Noise prog rock, Gigors)

https://deathisgone.bandcamp.com

– CAMORAH DJ SET

Comme chaque année, vous trouverez sur place un grand champ pour y poser votre tente, un terrain de pétanque, des bons produits pour vous restaurer et des rivières à proximité pour vous rafraichir.