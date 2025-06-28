Concert, Festival

La Tong Electric #4

Gigors Electric et Tous En Tong vous propose un weekend qui s’annonce chaud bouillant, avec :

du 01/08/2025 19:00 au 02/08/2025

Quartier les michauds Maison les raffins 26400 Gigors-et-Lozeron

Payant

– FRUSTRATION (Synth post punk, Paris)
https://frustrationblind.bandcamp.com/
– HOWLIN’ GRASSMAN’ Vs STOMPIN’ BIGFOOT (Swamp punk, Bretagne
https://howlingrassmanvsstompinbigfoot.bandcamp.com
– FUCK IT (Riot grrrl punk noise, Clermont)
https://fuck-it.bandcamp.com/
– DJ VON KIDS

– THE CHISEL (Punk rock, UK)
https://thechisel.bandcamp.com/
– HOT TUBES TIME MACHINE (Weird post punk duo, Melbourne)
https://hottubstimemachine.bandcamp.com/
– DEATH IS GONE (Noise prog rock, Gigors)
https://deathisgone.bandcamp.com
– CAMORAH DJ SET

Comme chaque année, vous trouverez sur place un grand champ pour y poser votre tente, un terrain de pétanque, des bons produits pour vous restaurer et des rivières à proximité pour vous rafraichir.