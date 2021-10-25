ROCK THIS TOWN #5 – Jour 4

BRACCO

Post Punk Noise, Paris

Label: Le Turc Mécanique

Working with the electronic producer Paulie Jan for this first LP, Bracco came up with the sound that faithfully portrays their music. A logic and sensitive mix between dark club-music, and deep post-punk. « Grave », their first album, refering to the multiple dramas that have stroke the group’s life, forms a skillful deconstruction of references.

? HAND & LEG

Post Punk Lo Fi, Grèce

Hand and Leg is an organic post punk band on Slovenly recordings (The Spits, Bazooka, JC Satan…). Iro (bass/singer) and Stylianos (drum) two athenians, play a kind of cold and disturbing no wave with loud and dirty bass line and dry drum. A really unique and radical live experience. Somewhere between Television Personalities and Lester Bands. They recently played at We’re Loud fest in Istanbul or as a support act for the mythical band Wire.

?POGY & LES KÉFARS

Punk Powerpop, Marseille

Malgré son soleil et sa chaleur digne des plus belles pyrolyses, Marseille a toujours enfanté des groupes punks d’excellente facture. Dernier rejeton de cette noble lignée : Pogy et les Kéfars. Le trio chante en français et accouche de tubes powerpop entêtants. Il vient de sortir

son premier mini album regroupant 8 tubes adolescents qui s’attachent au cerveau comme un chewing-gum chaud à la semelle d’une converse.

? COUINE

Garage Rock, Valence

Le projet le mieux gardé du Rock Valentinois.

CB & gentils prix au Bar!

? ROCK THIS TOWN #5

? BRACCO + HAND & LEG + POGY & LES KÉFARS + COUINE

MAR 16 NOV ? 14 / 12* / 10EUR** ? MISTRAL PALACE ? #VALENCE

