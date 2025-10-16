Rock This Town #8 – Jour 4 – SUPER JET KINOKO + FLASYD + ROBERTA LIPS + ACID GRAS + DARK FADER

Nombreux sont les artistes passés ici qui ont depuis écumé de nombreuses et belles scènes (Gwendoline, Meule, Dynamite Shakers, Alvilda, Johnny Carwash…) !

Après une année 2024 difficile économiquement pour le Mistral Palace, où nous avons dû mettre en pause ce festival, le Rock This Town revient cette année pour sa 8ème édition ! Si vous voulez continuer à découvrir la scène sauvage internationale et passer une soirée mémorable, il va falloir être là !

SUPER JET KINOKO

New Wave Mushroom Trance, Osaka

SUPER JET KINOKO is a new wave mushroom trance band from Osaka, Japan. This rare, innovative band hit the scene like a meteor, quickly becoming a phen omenon in the party circuit. Their breathtaking live performances engulf and twist the space around them, a result of seasoned performers coming togeth er with explosive energy. Expect a fusion of rock, trance, and psychedelic influences, channeling the spirit of festivals and spontaneous revelry. Think: outlandish, madcap, wild, and « Ee-ya-naika » energy. But as always, music is felt, not described.

?? FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063661204278

?? INSTA : https://www.instagram.com/super_jet_kinoko/

?? SPOTIFY : https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/3njue1jMmWbq4eUPku036f

?? VIDÉOS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAwKHhAYW2Y

? FLASYD

Riot Grrl Punk Rock, NY/USA

« The band that is making men in New York City hate themselves » -Jessica Romoff of WFMU

Notorious bad girls FLASYD have a reputation for their tough-as-nails demeanor and hard-partying habits, gleefully brandishing feminine bravado like a Louisville slugger studded with a jagged array of rusty nails and wrapped in a halo of menacing razor wire.

Rising to the occasion and keeping it rock hard during a limp stint in music is no easy task, one that FLASYD, manages with herculean aplomb.

FLASYD turns the table on the male dominated industry claiming sexuality as their superpower. This all-clit band thrillingly proves themselves as skilled musicians despite their « apparent weakness » (being women). This is the sound of souls caught in a mosh, stripped bare and burning with a lust for life lived outside the limits and a refusal to accept anything less than pure, uncut authenticity.

?? LINKTR.EE : https://linktr.ee/flasyd

?? INSTA : https://www.instagram.com/flasydband

?? SPOTIFY : https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/74LoJMJ3WKkbWrkgxZMjta

?? BANDCAMP : https://flasyd.bandcamp.com/music

?? VIDÉOS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWUQNcQF7XE

? ROBERTA LIPS

Powerpop Garage, Paris

Roberta Lips est le fruit d’une amitie? et de l’urgence de faire de la musique ensemble. Depuis septembre 2023, les 4 copines ont enchai?ne? les concerts dans des lieux mythiques de la sce?ne rock parisienne comme L’International, La Me?canique Ondulatoire, ainsi qu’un passage remarque? au Paris PopFest et un premier concert a? l’e?tranger a? l’occasion du 10e?me anniversaire de la salle Upload a? Barcelone en fe?vrier 2025.

Derrie?re ses me?lodies pop et ses textes spontane?s (chante?s en franc?ais et en espagnol), ce premier E.P « En plein coeur », livre un son brut, e?nergique et incisif avec un clavier aux sonorite?s vintage, tout droit sorti des 60s. Roberta Lips puise ses influences dans le garage 70s (THE RUNAWAYS, NIKKI AND THE CORVETTES) en passant par le riot (BIKINI KILL) et l’indie pop espagnol des anne?es 90 (LOS FRESONES REBELDES, VACACIONES).

En concert, le quatuor de?livre un set cisele? et sans fioritures entre douce me?lancolie et re?bellion, a? coups de refrains efficaces chante?s a? quatre voix.

?? INSTA : https://www.instagram.com/robertalipsband/

?? SPOTIFY : https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/3CJ89Uwpa2BdSFkUosqFDu

?? BANDCAMP : https://leceperecords.bandcamp.com/

?? VIDÉO : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDylMwHJUM4

? ACID GRAS

Punk, Paris

Punk français aux accents white trash australien, Acid Gras vient chaque soir tester son cardio dans des shows qui sentent la sueur. Après un premier album et un bon lot de concert, le trio peut se résumer ainsi : deux meufs, un mec et des riffs pour une esthétique 8.6 indémodable.

?? LINKTR.EE : https://linktr.ee/acidgras

??FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/acidgras/

?? INSTA : https://www.instagram.com/acidgras/

?? TIKTOK : https://www.tiktok.com/@acidgras

?? SPOTIFY : https://open.spotify.com/…/artist/7BTb0wC1aERSpGDM6Dd8Ne

?? SOUNDCLOUD : https://soundcloud.com/acid-gras

?? VIDÉOS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNX9LP1Dsq0

? DJ : DARK FADER

————————————

CB & gentils prix au Bar !